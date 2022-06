Confetti flies as people gather at Chicago’s Grant Park during the Pride in the Park festival, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Dusty Carpenter, co-chair of Pride Fest, joins Steve Dale to talk about what the various Gay Pride events are really about. What are we really celebrating? Plus Steve and Dusty talk about Dusty’s new bar, Crispy Chicks, by day fried chicken by night lesbian bar.