Growing Pride with Plant Truck Chicago

Let’s plant the seed and grow pride together this Pride Month!

WGN Radio is partnering with Get Growing Foundation’s Plant Truck Chicago to give out free “Love Grows” seed packets* at select stops in June, courtesy of Jewel-Osco.

Proceeds from this mobile plant boutique and pop-up store benefit the 501(c)3 Get Growing Foundation’s mission to inspire, educate, and motivate the next generation of gardeners in the greater Chicago community through outreach and education.

Learn more about the Get Growing Foundation at www.getgrowingfoundation.org.

Get a free “Love Grows” seed packet at these pop-up stops:

June 4 – 6, 11am – 5pm – Pioneer Court (401 N. Michigan Avenue)



June 27, 9am – 3pm – Logan Square Famers Market (The market is located on Logan Blvd., between Milwaukee and Whipple.)

*Seed packet giveaways at select Plant Truck Chicago locations available while supplies last.