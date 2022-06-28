One of WGN Radio news director Ryan Burrow’s favorite recipes is this Grilled Eggplant Sandwich with Tomato, Goat Cheese and Rosemary Potatoes he discovered using the Jewel-Osco meal plan app. He makes this on the charcoal grill, but you can also make it on the stovetop.

Ingredients:

4 medium yellow potatoes

1 eggplant

4 tomatoes

4 cloves garlic

8 tsp. extra virgin olive oil, divided into 4 tsp.

2 tsp. rosemary

1 tsp. salt, divided into 1/2 tsp.

2 tsp. balsamic vinegar

2 (4-oz.) logs goat cheese

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp. Italian seasoning

4 whole grain buns or rolls if desired (Ryan recommends pretzel rolls)

Steps:

Preheat oven to 425 F. Line a large baking sheet pan with parchment paper.



Wash and dry the fresh produce.

Slice potatoes into thin wedges and transfer to a large bowl.

Peel and mince garlic. Add to the bowl with the potatoes, along with the 4 tsp. oil, 2 tsp. rosemary, and 1.2 tsp. salt. Toss to combine and spread out in a single layer on the baking sheet. Place baking sheet in the oven and bake, tossing once, until tender and golden, 25-30 minutes.

Meanwhile, trim, halve, and cut eggplant into 1/4-inch thick slices. Transfer to the bowl used for the potatoes.

Add 4 tsp. oil, 2 tsp. balsamic vinegar and 1/2 tsp. salt to the bowl. Toss to combine.

Preheat a grill pan, outdoor grill or regular skillet over medium-high heat.

Once the grill pan is hot, add eggplant and grill until tender, flipping once, 3-4 minutes per side. Work in batches if necessary.

Meanwhile, place 2 (4 oz.) logs goat cheese, 2 Tbsp. oil, and 2 tsp. Italian seasoning in a small bowl. Stir to combine and set aside.

Thinly slice tomatoes.

If desired, place buns, cut-side down, on the grill pan to toast, 1-2 minutes.

Spread buns evenly with goat cheese. Top the bottom halves with eggplant and tomato, closing with the top half of the bun.

To serve, divide sandwiches and potato wedges between plates.