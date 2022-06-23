Author and food and nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner joins guest host Rick Kogan to give us some helpful tips on how you can add some more fruits and vegetables to your dinner. Dawn also tells us the best ways to use up the produce in your fridge before it goes bad.
Fuel Your Pride with nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner: How to use up the produce in your fridge before it goes bad
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.