Author and food and nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner joins John Williams to tell us how to best Fuel Your Pride this June! Dawn talks about the importance of eating enough fruits and vegetables and offers some tips for how you can eat a healthier breakfast.
Fuel Your Pride with nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner: How to eat a healthier breakfast
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.