In celebration of June’s Pride Month, WGN Radio and Jewel-Osco are bringing you ways to fuel your pride.

Registered dietician and nutritionist and author of “The Flexitarian Diet” and “The Superfood Swap” Dawn “DJ” Jackson Blatner will join John Williams weekly throughout the month to present easy ways to add fruits and veggies in every color of the rainbow to every meal. DJ’s approach to “healthy living, hold the boring” will make eating everything from apples to zucchinis fun and interesting. Find out more about DJ at her website www.dawnjacksonblatner.com. Find the fruits and veggies DJ talks about at your local Jewel-Osco.

Some WGN Radio listeners may remember printed cookbooks featuring favorite recipes from WGN Radio hosts and reporters.

In honor of Pride and our 100th anniversary, we will be sharing recipes digitally. Watch these pages at wgnradio.com/pride for recipes from Bob Sirott, John Williams, Lisa Dent, Lou Manfredini, Dean Richards and others – and even images of “throwback” recipes from those old cookbooks from Orion Samuelson, Max Armstrong and more.

Finally, look for WGN Radio and Jewel-Osco with our decorated vintage truck in the Pride Parade on Sunday, June 26! Back after a two-year hiatus, the Pride Parade weaves through the Uptown and Lakeview neighborhoods and kicks-off at noon.

Fuel Your Pride and WGN Radio’s Pride Month celebrations are sponsored by Jewel-Osco….Get Freshness at your Fingertips.