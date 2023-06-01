Two Alabama women have been convicted of feeding and trapping stray cats. (Getty)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder, (in for Bob Sirott) to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. In honor of Pride Month, Jen talks about the LGBTQ+ coverage Block Club Chicago has on their website. For more information, and to sign up for the newsletter, go to BlockClubChicago.org/lgbtq-pride/. Jen also provides details on:

Anti-Cruelty Society Offers $13 Cat Adoptions To Celebrate Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: These cats are waiting for a love story, and you can be the one to say “yes.”

Chicago-Style Bagels? Tilly’s Brings Solid Bagels To South Loop By ‘Not Trying To Be New York’: Former fine dining pastry chef Hannah Tillett hopes her quarantine sourdough recipe will make her South Loop shop a bagel destination.

Just In Time For Patio Season, City Council Backs COVID-Era Rules Making Outdoor Dining Easier: Temporary outdoor dining rules were put in place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but lapsed late last year.

