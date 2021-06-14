Edgewater Candles’ Mark Towns talks about the power of pride, 43+ different ways to celebrate.

Mark Towns, co-owner of Edgewater Candles, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about what Pride Month means to him and their latest product line, the Pride Flag Candle -representing the spectrum of humanity with 43 different flag/symbols of different gender expressions, sexual orientations, and other special meanings. Mark tributes discovering the synth pop duo band Erasure -and learning that the front-man, Andy Bell, was openly gay- to the moment in his life when he realized why & how he was different.
