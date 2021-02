Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas at Stanford are launching their new book Humor, Seriously. It was #1 in the Financial Times recommended reads and featured in Fast Company and Stanford Business Magazine, plus on Good Morning America (where you’ll learn why laughter is like exercising, meditating, and having sex… at the same time!). Order a hardcover today and get a special early ebook FREE: bit.ly/humorspecialgift.