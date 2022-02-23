Hawks hope to cool off Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan will strive to keep his stellar scoring streak going when his Chicago Bulls return from the All-Star break to host the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.

DeRozan is the first player in NBA history to score 35 or more points and shoot 50 percent or better in seven consecutive games. The legendary Wilt Chamberlain twice did it in six straight contests.

DeRozan also has 30 or more points in eight straight games. The All-Star guard is the first Chicago player to accomplish that since icon Michael Jordan did it in eight straight games in January of 1996.

Funny thing, the 32-year-old DeRozan is more impressed with the team’s five-game winning streak than his scoring exploits.

“I’m just completely locked in as soon as I come to work, understanding I want to be able to leave with a win by all means necessary,” DeRozan told reporters. “I stand on that, and I try to challenge myself every single day no matter how I feel, no matter if I’m having a personal good day or bad day.

“When I come to work, the only thing that matters is getting a victory. I try to lock in and do whatever I’ve got to do. Lock in and be that positive leader, be an example by playing hard and doing what you are there to do, which is compete at the highest level.”

Chicago has averaged 121.2 points during a winning streak that has allowed it to tie the Miami Heat for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan is impressed with the club’s approach.

“I’m just really appreciative of this group of guys from top to bottom — the way they come to work every day, how professional they are, how they try to keep themselves ready, how it’s all about the team,” Donovan said. “It’s all about winning and what each individual can do to impact and help in winning.”

All-Star guard Zach LaVine (knee injury) missed the final three games before the break but played in the All-Star game in Cleveland and is slated to play against the Hawks.

Chicago defeated Atlanta twice this season in a home-and-home set in late December. The Bulls posted a 130-118 road win on Dec. 27 and a 131-117 home triumph two nights later.

The Hawks averaged 127 points while winning their final two games before the break. But they are in 10th place in the East and only one game ahead of the Washington Wizards for the conference’s last play-in spot.

Atlanta was supposed to be in the running for the top six in the East — a guaranteed playoff spot — after its stunning run to the Eastern Conference finals last season.

But the Hawks have been unable to recapture that magic and sit two games below .500. They haven’t been above the mark since they were 13-12 on Dec. 6.

“We understand exactly where we are and what we need to do,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan told reporters. “We’re still in the race, but we have to be better to finish the season and play ourselves into it.”

All-Star guard Trae Young is doing his part to get Atlanta moving and averaged 29.2 points in his final nine games before the break. He had outings of 43 and 41 points during the span.

Backup guard Bogdan Bogdanovic scored at least 23 points in three of the past four games. He had reached 20 points just twice — exactly 20 both times — before the sudden splurge.

Hawks power forward John Collins (foot injury) missed the final three games before the break and appears unlikely to play against Chicago after sitting out practice on Tuesday.

