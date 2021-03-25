Bulls trading Wendell Carter Jr. and Otto Porter for Magic star Nikola Vucevic: report

CHICAGO – The Bulls are making moves ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.
According to multiple reports, Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter and two first-round picks are headed to Orlando in exchange for Nikola Vucevic and Al Farouq Aminu.
Vucevic gives the Bulls a scoring boost in the frontcourt. The 30-year-old, two-time All-Star center has averaged 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds in 44 games for the Magic this season.
Both Carter and Porter have struggled to stay healthy during their tenure in Chicago. Carter has on played in 119 games in three seasons since the Bulls drafted him with the 7th pick in 2018.
Porter only suited up 54 times in two and a half seasons after he was traded to the Bulls midway through 2018.