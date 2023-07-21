CHICAGO — A native of Chicago is returning to his hometown team for a few more seasons.

Per a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, guard Ayo Dosunmu has come to an agreement on a new three-year, $21 million contract with the Bulls. The former Morgan Park High School and the University of Illinois standout played his first two NBA seasons in Chicago.

The Bulls have yet to confirm the move.

Dosunmu joins center Nikola Vucevic, center Andre Drummond, and guard Coby White as those who re-signed or opted in to return to the Bulls for the 2023-2024 season.

A two-time IHSA state champion at Morgan Park, Dosunmu was a consensus first-team All-American and Bob Cousy Award winner at Illinois in the 2020-2021 season. For his efforts over three seasons, the Illini raised his number to the rafters at the State Farm Center in January 2022, an honor reserved for the program’s elite players.

Selected in the second round with the 38th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Dosunmu immediately cracked the Bulls rotation in his first season. In 77 games his rookie year, including 40 starts, the guard averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds a contest for a team that made the playoffs as the fifth seed.

Dosunmu was in and out of the starting lineup in his second season, starting 51 of his 80 games in 2022-2023. He averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest.

With the third-year guard back in the fold, the Bulls will once again have a similar look to their roster this season. They have added guard and Oak Park native Jevon Carter along with forward Torrey Craig in free agency along with small forward Julian Phillips with a second round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.