FILE – In this April 10, 2012 file photo, a great blue heron flies over a pond at the Gebhard Woods State Park near Morris, Ill. The chief of state parks in Illinois must repay $7,200 of travel reimbursement he wasn’t entitled to after inquiries by The Associated Press, the latest in a series of missteps at the Department of Natural Resources since February. Ronald House, the department’s director of the office of land management, was reimbursed nearly 80 times for commuting to or from work when state travel rules forbid such reimbursement, according to an AP review of state records. (AP Photo/Shannon McFarland, File)