How hotels have been impacted and how post-pandemic hotels will operate

A worker sanitizes a room of the Atlantic hotel, in Rome, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. After seven weeks in lockdown to contain one of the world’s worst outbreaks of COVID-19, Italians are regaining some freedoms, starting on May 4, public parks and gardens will re-open and people will be able to visit relatives who live in the same region. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

With Illinois reopening and the summer travel season starting, some people are expressing anxiety about staying in hotels. Michael Jacobson is president and CEO of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association and joins Brian Noonan to discuss the impact the pandemic has had on hotels. Jacobson talks about the measures hotels in Illinois are taking to alleviate fears and keep customers safe. He also touches on why his industry will be one of the toughest to get back up and moving, and why it will create a “ripple effect”.

