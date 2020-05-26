Ian Beacraft and Julia Momose are with Cocktails For Hope, the organization that helped push the bill that will allow the takeout and delivery option for premixed cocktails in Illinois. The two spoke with Brian Noonan about the soon-to-be new cocktail takeout ruling. Beacaft and Momose also talk about the precautions in place from the container the alcohol is carried in to the underage restriction issues.
Cocktails for Hope pushes for cocktails-to-go in Illinois
