Cocktails for Hope pushes for cocktails-to-go in Illinois

In this Dec. 10, 2019, photo cocktails are crafted at Wink & Nod, basement-dwelling, speakeasy-like bar, in Boston. Americans are consuming more alcohol per capita now than in the time leading up to Prohibition, when alcohol opponents successfully made the case that excessive drinking was ruining family life. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Ian Beacraft and Julia Momose are with Cocktails For Hope, the organization that helped push the bill that will allow the takeout and delivery option for premixed cocktails in Illinois. The two spoke with Brian Noonan about the soon-to-be new cocktail takeout ruling. Beacaft and Momose also talk about the precautions in place from the container the alcohol is carried in to the underage restriction issues.

