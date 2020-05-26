Cocktails for Hope pushes for cocktails-to-go in Illinois

With Illinois reopening and the summer travel season starting, some people are expressing anxiety about staying in hotels. Michael Jacobson is president and CEO of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association and joins Brian Noonan to discuss the impact the pandemic has had on hotels. Jacobson talks about the measures hotels in Illinois are taking to alleviate fears and keep customers safe. He also touches on why his industry will be one of the toughest to get back up and moving, and why it will create a "ripple effect".

[audio https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3760535/3760535_2020-05-26-001535.128.mp3]