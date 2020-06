The Music Box Theatre on Southport Ave. Thursday, September 11 2008 in Lakeview. (Chicago Tribune Photo by Candice C. Cusic)

While the city slowly opens restaurants, barbers and more, movie theaters are left in the dark. With current restrictions, theater owners are searching for a middle ground to reach profitability.

Ryan Oestreich, general manager of Chicago’s legendary Music Box Theatre joins Brian Noonan to lay out the state of the movie theater business and what can be done to preserve local movie houses.