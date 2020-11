Four of the 2020 varieties of Goose Island’s Bourbon County Stout. From left to right: Special #4, Caramella Wheatwine, Birthday (featuring Old Forrester), and Proprietor’s (Photo credit: Brian Noonan / WGN Radio Chicago)

The Black Friday release of Goose Island’s Bourbon County Stout is one of the most highly anticipated beer events of the year, and 2020 may see the best lineup in recent years. To discuss their brewing process and preview this year’s varieties, Brian Noonan and Cody Gough are joined by Mike Smith, Sr. Brand Manager at Goose Island Beer Company, and Emily Kosmal, the Goose Island Beer Company brewer who created this year’s BCS Proprietor’s Blend.