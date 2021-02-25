“Your Hometown” Day highlighting the Village of Schaumburg: Mayor Tom Dailly

Mayor Tom Dailly, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the village of Schaumberg. He shared updates on a new proposal to build over 200 apartments and a parking structure on the north side of the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg across Golf Road from Woodfield Mall. He also talked about the Amazon Fresh store on Golf Road, and even taught Bob the correct pronunciation of “Schaumburg”. Plus, he had some great restaurant recommendations for your next visit!

Want your hometown to be featured on WGN Radio? CLICK HERE to make a suggestion!