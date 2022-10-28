Marianne Murciano, Bob Sirott’s wife and founder of Savvy-Planet, joined Bob this morning to talk about life skills you should teach your kids and a recipe for white chicken chili.

To find out more about important life skills, click this link: 22 Skills Every Kid Should Have By the Time They’re 10.

Marianne joins Bob for a weekly segment following the 8:30 am newscast. For more savvy tips, go to Savvy-Planet.Com. Share your own savvy tip: hello@savvy-planet.com. Follow Marianne on Twitter (@marimur), Instagram (@havanagirl), and on Facebook (SirottAndMurciano).