You should be washing your face mask more frequently than you probably think

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci adjusts his protective face mask as he arrives for a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Al Drago/Pool via AP)

Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at the Florida International University, joins Bob Sirott to talk about if height has anything to do with contracting the virus, if nasal sprays are effective if you have COVID-19, and how often should you wash your face mask?

