Author Rick Kaempfer joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about his new book, “The Loop Files,” and what stories you can expect to read about. He also shares details about when the book comes out and some upcoming book signings. For more information, and to purchase the book, CLICK HERE.
You can learn more about some of your favorite radio DJs in ‘The Loop Files’
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
