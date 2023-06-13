Agricultural workers clear weeds from a Malanga plantation in Batabano, Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Cuba is suffering from longer droughts, warmer waters, …
Agricultural workers clear weeds from a Malanga plantation in Batabano, Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Cuba is suffering from longer droughts, warmer waters, more intense storms, and higher sea levels because of climate change. The rainy season, already an obstacle to Cuban agricultural production, has gotten longer and wetter. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
