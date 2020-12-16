WTTW’s Will Clinger on America’s Most Unusual Festivals

WTTW’s Will Clinger, host of America’s Most Unusual Festivals, speaks with Bob Sirott about some of the craziest annual celebrations that the USA has to offer. Will shares the background to some of the festivals near the Chicagoland area that he’s covered including: Pierogi Fest in Whiting, IN., Cheese Days in Monroe, WI., Sputnikfest in Manitowoc, WI., and more.

You can watch America’s Most Unusual Festivals on WTTW Friday, December 18th at 9pm CT and Saturday, December 19th at 11pm CT. Learn more and check your local listings HERE!