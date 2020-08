CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 12: Domino’s menu items are shown on October 12, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Shares of the restaurant chain fell 4 percent today despite reporting an increase of more than 8 percent in domestic same-store sales. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Domino’s launched yesterday two pizza specialties for delivery, the chicken taco pizza and the cheeseburger pizza. According to the Quad-City Times, taco pizza originated in its local region of Iowa and Illinois. The company said in a press release that tacos and cheeseburgers don’t deliver well likely because the bread or tortillas might get soggy. The morning show shares their thoughts.