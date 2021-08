In this image provided by the U.S. Navy and taken on the military base in Rota, near Cadiz in southern Spain on Friday Aug. 27, 2021, evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at the Rota navy base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter, via AP)

Refugees are now seeking shelter in different countries after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. Lisa Dent, who filled in for Bob Sirott, was joined by Nathan White.

Nathan is the Development Director of World Relief Chicagoland. The two discussed the Afghan crisis and the acclamation of refugees. Nathan also shared how people can help and what resources are needed in Chicagoland.

For more information, visit chicagoland.worldrelief.org