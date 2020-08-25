Working from home is impacting sleep schedules

Jennifer Martin, Professor of Medicine at UCLA and board certified by the American Board of Sleep Medicine, chats with Bob Sirott about sleep and stress during the pandemic, sleep habits during the work from home or back to office transition, kids and virtual learning and insomnia disorder. “People are able spend more time in bed, we are seeing more people struggling to fall asleep well through the night due to changes in routine. The challenge right now is days are a lot less structured.”

