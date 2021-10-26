Wolf Point: A Chicago-based detective novel by Dr. Ian Smith

Dr. Ian Smith stopped by the studio to promote his new book Wolf Point, a Chicago based crime novel.

Bob also asks Dr. Smith about some new studies regarding baby aspirin, lower sodium levels, and plant-based protein.

Dr. Ian Smith is the author of the #1 New York Times bestselling books, SHRED: THE REVOLUTIONARY DIET, and SUPER SHRED: The Big Results Diet, and BLAST THE SUGAR OUT. Dr. Smith’s highly anticipated newest book, The Clean 20, became an instant New York Times bestseller, helping hundreds of thousands of people reduce bad sugars from their diet, lose weight, lower blood sugar levels, and cut the cravings.