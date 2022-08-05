WGN Radio’s own Dane Neal makes an in-studio visit to talk with Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) about the Windy City SmokeOut. Dane isn’t alone though. He brings in several of the BBQ experts that make the SmokeOut a mouth-wateringly delicious event. Dane’s guest list includes Barrett Black (Black’s BBQ in Lockhart, TX); Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe (BBQ Hall of Famer, Chef and Restaurateur and Turkey Smoke Ambassador); Charlie McKenna (World Champion Pitmaster, Sauce maker and driving force behind Lillies Q BBQ); and Jarrod Melman (Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants). They talk about the history of the event, what vendors will be there, and all the different food options you can find this weekend.

For more information, and to buy tickets, visit WindyCitySmokeOut.Com.