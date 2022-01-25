Terry Savage: ‘Yesterday, the only way I can describe it for the stock market was a bungee jump’

Registered investment advisor, blogger and the author of four best-selling books, including “The Savage Truth on Money,” Terry Savage joined Bob Sirott to discuss the Dow Jones plummeting 1,000 points on Monday but ending the day up nearly 100 points. She offered some reasons for the recent market activity including an analysis of the psychology behind investing. She also addressed why it is essential to file your taxes early and electronically this year and discussed updates on student loans.

