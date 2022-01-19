Will COVID-19 become an endemic?

Dr. Aileen Marty, infectious disease specialist and Professor at Florida International University, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest health news. She shared her thoughts on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s statement that COVID-19 will become an endemic, a disease that has a “constant presence and/or usual prevalence in a population within a geographic area” such as smallpox. Dr. Marty also addressed the Pfizer COVID-19 pill and whether she thinks if it will be on the market soon.
