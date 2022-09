Gary Schotz is an advertising business veteran and spokesperson for Fair Vote Illinois whom Bob Sirott affectionately describes as ‘The Jaded Chicago Ad Guy.’ Schotz joined Bob to talk about what ranked-choice voting is and how it works, how Evanston could potentially become in first city in Illinois to use this voting format, and which other areas in Illinois are subject adopt this format.

