Peter Greenberg, host of Eye on Travel and Travel Editor for CBS News This Morning, joined Bob Sirott to talk about recent flight cancellations, how to get your money back if your cruise gests canceled, and why using a credit card could be better to use when booking your vacations.
Why you should use your credit card when booking a cruise
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
