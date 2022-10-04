CORRECTING DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT TO WEDNESDAY – FILE – In this file photo dated Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, a Facebook start page is shown on a smartphone…
CORRECTING DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT TO WEDNESDAY – FILE – In this file photo dated Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, a Facebook start page is shown on a smartphone in Surfside, Fla. USA. The social media giant Facebook said late Wednesday Aug. 22, 2018, it has banned a quiz app for refusing to be audited and concerns that data on as many as 4 million users was misused, after it found user information was shared with researchers and companies. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, FILE)
CORRECTING DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT TO WEDNESDAY – FILE – In this file photo dated Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, a Facebook start page is shown on a smartphone…
CORRECTING DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT TO WEDNESDAY – FILE – In this file photo dated Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, a Facebook start page is shown on a smartphone in Surfside, Fla. USA. The social media giant Facebook said late Wednesday Aug. 22, 2018, it has banned a quiz app for refusing to be audited and concerns that data on as many as 4 million users was misused, after it found user information was shared with researchers and companies. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, FILE)
Social media strategist Scott Kleinberg joins Bob Sirott to talk about why you shouldn’t answer certain quizzes on social media and where that information could go. He also answers this week’s genius bar question.