The FCC says robotexts are on the rise: here’s how you can protect yourself. (Photo: Getty Images)

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to talk about how to avoid general scams and scams that target car wrapping. He also discusses fake ticket and hotel scams, fake texts on Facebook Messenger, and a surge in spam texts.