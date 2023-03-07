FILE – The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, iPhone 13 mini, foregroud, iPhone…
FILE – The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, iPhone 13 mini, foregroud, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 ProMax, left to right, background. Apple’s latest security update was easy to miss. But security experts are warning that everyone should update any Apple device they have immediately. Apple said Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, that there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, and that the issue may already have been “actively exploited.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
FILE – The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, iPhone 13 mini, foregroud, iPhone…
FILE – The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, iPhone 13 mini, foregroud, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 ProMax, left to right, background. Apple’s latest security update was easy to miss. But security experts are warning that everyone should update any Apple device they have immediately. Apple said Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, that there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, and that the issue may already have been “actively exploited.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Social media strategist Scott Kleinberg joins Bob Sirott to talk about how social media can affect your mental health and how you can lessen the usage of your phone. He also explains what “doom scrolling” is and answers listeners’ questions.