Good nutrition during pregnancy is key for the health of both mother and child, yet many women in the United States cannot access the prenatal vitamins they need due to high costs, lack of insurance or access to transportation. Latasha Guy, a Walgreens pharmacy manager, joins Bob Sirott to discuss how they are addressing the issue. Latasha talks about Walgreens’ partnership with organizations like Vitamin Angels to distribute free prenatal vitamins at local Walgreens locations.

To learn more about the program and find participating Walgreens stores, visit VitaminAngels.Org/WalgreensChicago