Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joined Bob Sirott to talk about a Cook County jury who awarded a police officer $4.3 million and the defamation trial of Alex Jones. She also discussed a variety of lawsuits, like for the Mars Company’s Skittles, a chocolate ice cream at Costco, and a woman suing a man for standing her up on a first date.

