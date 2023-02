Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of WGN’s “Home Sweet Home Chicago” David Hochberg joins Bob Sirott to talk about why it’s still a good time to purchase a home, why more mortgage originators haven’t renewed their licenses, and more about the upcoming Vest-A-Thon event. He hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.

