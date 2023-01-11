Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Florida International University, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the latest health news. Dr. Marty discusses the COVID surge in
China and more about the new subvariant. She also shares details about the severity of different COVID cases and answers listeners’ questions.
(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)
Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Florida International University, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the latest health news. Dr. Marty discusses the COVID surge in