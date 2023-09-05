Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the difference between a surcharge and a tip and explains why restaurants are charging more for food through third-party apps. He also discusses who will be participating in this year’s Chicago Gourmet.
Why do restaurants charge more for food through third-party apps?
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
