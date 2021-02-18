Who has the best egg rolls?

In honor of the Chinese New Year, Bob Sirott asked listeners for the places with the best egg rolls in the city and surrounding suburbs. Many listeners chimed in, so he decided to compile a list. Please note that these are not rankings, but recommendations from WGN Radio listeners:
- Plum Garden in McHenry
- Mee Mah in the Sauganash Neighborhood on the North Side
- Heng Wing in Palatine
- Tsing Tao Mandarin Chinese in Wilmette
- Rising Sun in Frankfort
- June Heng in Streamwood
- Pho N’ Grill in DeKalb
Which restaurants did we miss? Send an email with the place that has your favorite egg roll to BobShow@WGNRadio.com.