Who are the top candidates to replace Rick Renteria and Don Cooper on the White Sox coaching staff?

Rick Renteria joined the White Sox coaching staff prior to the 2016 season. He spent a year as the team's bench coach and was then promoted to manager of the club. After four seasons at the helm, and leading the White Sox to their first playoff appearance in 12 years, the team and Renteria decided to part ways. The play-by-play announcer for White Sox games on WGN Radio, Andy Masur, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share his thoughts on the move. Masur provides a unique perspective on Renteria considering their paths crossed in San Diego while both worked in the Padres' organization.