Who are the top candidates to replace Rick Renteria and Don Cooper on the White Sox coaching staff?

The Chicago White Sox parted ways with manager Rick Renteria yesterday. Chicago Tribune’s lead sports columnist, Paul Sullivan, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share his thoughts. Sullivan, who is also the president of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, talked about some of the potential candidates to take over for Renteria next season. The White Sox will also hire a new pitching coach for the first time since 2002. Don Cooper, who had worked in the organization since 1988, was let go with with Renteria yesterday.
