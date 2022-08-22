The White Sox’ winning percentage has been right around .500 all season long. Those within the organization, the fans, and the media are all well aware that the team has failed to meet pre-season expectations. Chuck Garfien, who attended Homewood-Flossmoor, hosts the pre, and postgame show for White Sox games on NBC Sports Chicago. Chuck joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share what it’s like to work with Ozzie Guillen, how segments get planned, and how he handles tough losses behind the scenes.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction