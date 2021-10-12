White Sox fan ‘cane guy’ shares his story

The White Sox played their first home playoff game in 13 years Sunday night in front of sellout crowd. Players and coaches could not give enough credit to the fans, who were encouraged to wear all black in order to add to the pressure of the atmosphere. For those watching at home, one fan seemed to stand out above the rest. Rob Holt, a retired financial adviser and longtime season ticket holder, was seen on the broadcast pointing his walking cane towards the action on the field in an almost spell-casting manner. He affectionately became known as “cane guy”. He joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share his story, and talk about what the White Sox have planned for him for Game Four against the Houston Astros.
