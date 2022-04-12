The White Sox started off the season by winning two of the first three games in Detroit against the Tigers. They return to Chicago for the home opener this afternoon. Jason Benetti, who grew up in the Chicago-area and graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor High School, has been the primary television play-by-play voice for the team for the last few seasons. He joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to preview today’s game against the Seattle Mariners. With the pandemic impacting the last couple of home openers, Benetti described the excitement level he’s expecting to see at the ballpark today.

Later on, John Williams visited Bob in studio to talk about one of the the best places to eat near Guaranteed Rate Field. They describe the spread provided by Fabulous Freddies, who serve Italian & American comfort food on 31st and Union on the South Side.