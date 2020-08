Dean WGN’s Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards joined the Bob Sirott Show for his daily update on the latest from Hollywood. Dean talks Chadwick Boseman and his legacy he left, the VMA award ceremony, which was the first award ceremony since COVID. Lady Gaga showed off her style with an array of masks during the VMA awards and her performance. The Black Eyed Peas broke out some of their old hits to perform at the VMA's as well.