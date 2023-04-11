In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. The economy shrank in the first half of this year, underscoring fears…
In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. The economy shrank in the first half of this year, underscoring fears of a broad-based slowdown that could lead to a recession. At the same time, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell to a five-month low. Inflation, meantime, remains near its highest level in four decades, though gas costs and other prices have eased in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Paul Nolte, Senior Wealth Advisor and Market Strategist for Murphy & Sylvest, joins Bob Sirott to share details about the topics Fed speakers will discuss, when interest rates could be cut, and tax tips for converting your money from an IRA to Roth.