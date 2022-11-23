Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Florida International University, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the latest health news. Dr. Marty discussed the lack of room in hospitals due to an increase in RSV cases, when we could possibly see an RSV vaccine, and why doctors are now testing adults for RSV. She also talked about the benefits of the omicron-targeting booster and a study about “good” cholesterol.

