Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, Dr. Allison Arwady, joined Wendy Snyder, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to discuss the state of emergency for monkeypox, when vaccines more vaccines will be available, and who they are prioritizing. She also talked about the fentanyl testing strips that were made available at lollapalooza, more COVID precautions, and the new COVID booster due this fall.

