What’s on President-Elect Joe Biden’s To-Do List?

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

It didn’t take long after Joe Biden won Pennsylvania, securing the necessary Electoral College votes to clinch the presidency, for people around the world to wonder: what happens now? Paul Lisnek, a political analyst for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to answer some of the commonly asked questions, including when state recounts will take place, and what legal options President Donald Trump has. Later on, Paul talked about President-Elect Biden’s plans regarding executive orders, and who might be part his administration.

