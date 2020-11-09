What’s on President-Elect Joe Biden’s To-Do List?

Earlier this morning, the drug company Pfizer announced positive early results from its coronavirus vaccine trial. This news comes mere hours after a report from "60 Minutes" on the federal government's crash COVID-19 response operation is stockpiling vaccine doses that will be free for all Americans. Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joined Bob Sirott to comment on both stories, and answer some questions from listeners about the virus.

Later on, Dr. Most and Bob react to the news that nationally renowned weatherman and morning TV co-host Al Roker revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and will be undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed. Dr. Most talks about prostate cancer awareness, when people should gets tested, and how to schedule an appointment.